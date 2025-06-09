Trump instructs US agencies to curb 'migrant riots' in LA

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon, the US Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security to take action to suppress what he described as "migrant riots" in Los Angeles, California.

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals," the president stated on Truth Social. According to him, "violent, insurrectionist mobs" have been attacking law enforcement officers throughout the city in an effort to disrupt "deportation operations." "But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," Trump added.

He instructed US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with other agencies, to "take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots." "Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," Trump emphasized.

Earlier, Trump said he might deploy Marine Corps troops to Los Angeles if federal authorities determine that the protests in the city pose a broader threat to the country and its citizens. Previously, White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops from California to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest. The troops have already begun arriving in the city.

Trump issued the directive without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller described the protests and riots in California as an uprising and criticized the stance of the Los Angeles police chief, who had publicly refused to take part in mass migrant deportations. On Saturday, Trump warned that the federal government would "step in and solve the problem - rioters and looters," if the California governor and the Los Angeles mayor fail to bring the situation under control.