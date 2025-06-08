Ukraine cannot join NATO, EU — Hungarian PM

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. Ukraine cannot be a member of either NATO or the European Union because of the poor state of its economy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO or the European Union," he said in an interview with the LCI television channel. "Ukraine was a bankrupt even before the conflict. In the 1990s, the Ukrainian failed to build a state with normally operating economy."

According to Orban, Ukraine’s admission to the European Union would entail big problems for the community and its accession to NATO is unacceptable. "If it joins NATO, there will be a war between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia. Now, its NATO membership is impossible in the current geopolitical environment," he stressed. "A direct conflict with Russia is not in our interests.".