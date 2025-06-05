Azerbaijani, Russian diplomats talk Baku-Moscow relations

BAKU, June 5. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's top diplomat Jeyhun Bayramov received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Heads of Russian diplomatic missions accredited in European countries also took part.

"The meeting focused on political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other dimensions of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, regional and international security matters of mutual interest, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region," the report says.

According to the statement, the Azerbaijani foreign minister also noted the importance of intensive mutual visits and communication in the development of relations between the two countries.