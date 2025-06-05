BRATISLAVA, June 5. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has asked European Council President Antonio Costa to include provisions declaring the need to achieve peace in Ukraine as soon as possible into the final documents of the upcoming June 26 session of the European Council.

"Today I had a scheduled call with European Council President Antonio Costa on the subject of the upcoming European Council meeting due June 26. At first, I informed the European Council president about the Slovak petition to hold a referendum about [the lifting of] anti-Russian sanctions. I also informed him about today’s [decree] from the Slovak parliament, demanding that government members not support anti-Russian sanctions that damage Slovakia’s national interests internationally," Fico wrote on Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

"I asked the European Council president to include a message for peace and make clear that the European Union demands [the parties to the conflict] achieve a ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict into the final [documents] of the June 26 meeting of the European Council," he continued.

In Fico’s opinion, the European Union needs to exercise its own plan to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. The Slovak government will prepare its own wording of Ukraine-related provisions and will submit them to the European Council.

Fico also informed that he opposed the complete suspension of Russian fuel deliveries to the European Union.

"I’m going to resolutely speak out against the European Commission’s proposal to fully stop imports of Russian gas, oil and nuclear fuel," the premier wrote.

In his opinion, the initiative, if implemented, will do serious harm to the European Union’s competitive abilities, putting certain countries - primarily Slovakia and Hungary - into a predicament.