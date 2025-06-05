Trump says venue and date of his meeting with China’s Xi to be announced later

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the date and venue of his future meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be announced by his administration later.

Trump said his Chinese counterpart had invited him to visit China, and he reciprocated by inviting Xi Jinping to the United States.

"As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. "We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon to be meeting."

Trump said the call "lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries."

"There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products," he wrote.

The US president described the call as "very good," adding that they discussed "some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal."

The US has raised tariffs on Chinese exports three times, eventually reaching 145%. In April, China retaliated by introducing tariffs on all US goods, reaching 125%. Talks between the US and China regarding trade and economic issues took place in Switzerland on May 10-11. As a result, the two countries announced reciprocal tariff reductions effective May 14, 2025.