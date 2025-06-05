UN relief chief identifies key global challenges in TASS interview

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Ongoing global conflicts, climate change, poverty and inequality represent the most pressing challenges of our time, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said in an interview with TASS.

When asked about the greatest threats facing the world today, the UN official responded: "There are many. And the greatest ones are climate change, combining with the number of conflicts that we have in the world right now, which are more ferocious, more intense, they’re lasting longer, and all of that combining with existing levels of inequality and poverty."

Fletcher noted that over 300 million people are currently in dire need of assistance, with the UN and humanitarian organizations charged with supporting them. "But it's getting harder to do that because we are overstretched, we're underfunded, and we're literally under attack in many of the places that we work," he emphasized.