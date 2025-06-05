NATO Council approves US general Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe — statement

BRUSSELS, June 5. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers has approved US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), the press service said.

"The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe," the press service said.

Grynkewich "will take up his appointment at a change of command ceremony at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium, expected in the summer of 2025," replacing General Christopher Cavoli.