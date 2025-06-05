One in four Canadians views US as hostile nation — poll

OTTAWA, June 5. /TASS/. About a quarter of Canadians (26%) consider the US a hostile country, The Canadian Press reported, citing the results of a Leger poll.

According to the survey, 27% of respondents called the US an ally, 30% described it as a neutral country, while 26% labeled it an enemy. The online survey, conducted from May 30 to June 1, included more than 1,500 Canadian respondents. A margin of error was not provided, as the sample was not representative.

Leger noted that responses varied greatly based on party affiliation: 44% of Conservative Party of Canada supporters view the US as an ally, compared to just 17% of Liberal Party supporters and 12% of New Democratic Party (NDP) voters. Meanwhile, 41% of NDP voters and 36% of Liberals regard the US as a hostile nation, versus only 16% of Conservatives.

The share of Canadians who view the US as hostile has dropped by six percentage points since March, when 32% expressed that view. According to the agency, this perception is largely influenced by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump announced that customs duties on steel imports would rise from 25% to 50%. Authorities also confirmed that the increase will extend to US imports of aluminum. Canada is a key supplier of both materials to the US.