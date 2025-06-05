China-US cooperation serves mutual interests, says Chinese vice president

BEIJING, June 5. /TASS/. Beijing advocates for mutually beneficial cooperation and peaceful coexistence in its relations with Washington, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng stated during a meeting in Beijing with the US delegation participating in the high-level China-US Track II Dialogue.

"China-US relations are among the most important bilateral ties in the world today and currently stand at a pivotal historical juncture," Han Zheng was quoted as saying by China Central Television. "Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the US will not only benefit both countries but also contribute to global peace and development."

Han Zheng expressed hope that the high-level Track II Dialogue would enhance mutual understanding between the two nations and promote enduring, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations.

The high-level China-US Track II Dialogue is a non-governmental expert platform for discussing issues not substantively addressed in official bilateral talks.