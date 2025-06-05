UN acknowledges civilian deaths in Russia from Ukraine conflict — relief chief

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The United Nations (UN) is aware of civilian deaths among Russian citizens due to the Ukraine conflict, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher told TASS in an interview.

"We are aware of civilian casualties inside the Russian Federation as well from alleged Ukraine attacks, but we cannot independently verify those figures," he said.

Fletcher stressed that he has data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which include the armistice accounts, the interviews, and forensic data. "We are worried [that] we often underestimate the true numbers, especially in areas that we cannot get to because of hostilities," he noted.

"We have consistently highlighted the civilian toll of what is happening as a result of the war, and we do that in our Security Council statements consistently. We think that, according to this [data], more than 10 million people have been forced from their homes by the war in Ukraine, about 3.7 million remain displaced within Ukraine, and at least 7 million have sought refuge abroad," Fletcher said.