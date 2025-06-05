UN risks losing relevance over failure to uphold peace, Brazilian leader warns

PARIS, June 5. /TASS/. The UN Security Council needs immediate reform as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip highlight the organization's failure to promote peace, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"The United Nations turns 80 [this year] but its serious lack of legitimacy and efficiency is evident," he pointed out at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. According to Lula da Silva, today’s conflicts "make it clear that the UN Security Council’s reform cannot be delayed."

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated earlier that the majority of UN countries recognized the need for the global body’s reform. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, noted that the UN Security Council should not be expanded to include more Western countries but Asian, African and Latin American nations. According to him, the UN is unlikely to abolish the veto right because in this case, the organization would become ineffective.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States) and ten non-permanent ones, which don’t have the veto right, with five of them rotating every year. The current non-permanent members are Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia and South Korea.