UN relief chief hopes Security Council will work more closely again

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher expressed hope that the Security Council would eventually return to working closely.

"If the Security Council is working well, the world is a more peaceful place. It's the most important forum we have for settling these differences," Fletcher told TASS in an interview. "The UN isn't perfect at all, but it is the least bad system for finding ways to coexist as a global society. So I really hope it can work more closely together again."

The UN official noted that the world currently faces too many unresolved crises and ongoing wars. "I think that some of the disagreements within the Security Council are part of the challenge here, and that it's vital that the Security Council really does its job, works together, the permanent members, the non-permanent members to end some wars and save some lives," Fletcher emphasized.