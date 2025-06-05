Israel attacks command center of radicals in Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital

TEL AVIV, June 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it struck a command and control center in the courtyard of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, targeting a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative.

"Some time ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precision strike against an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was operating in a command and control center in the courtyard of Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza City area of the central Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.

The center was used by "terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers," according to the statement.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken to reduce the risk of harm to civilians," the IDF said.

The measures included the use of precision munitions, air surveillance and the use of additional intelligence information, according to the IDF.

"The IDF will continue to fight terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to eliminate the threat to Israeli civilians," it said.