MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko has acknowledged that Kiev has lost approximately $2 billion in external financing due to its failure to meet international obligations.

"As we failed to fulfill international obligations, we have already lost up to $2 billion in external financing," Marchenko said, as quoted by Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Rada lawmaker Nina Yuzhanina criticized Ukraine for not honoring its commitments and misleading Western partners. She also expressed surprise over the preliminary agreement reached between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine in late May on a new tranche under the eighth review of Ukraine’s commitments. According to the deal, Ukraine will receive $500 million - less than the initially expected $520 million.

The seventh IMF review also revealed problems. IMF experts were dissatisfied with Kiev’s failure to meet two mandatory conditions within the required timeframe. As a result, Ukraine received only $400 million, significantly below the originally anticipated $917.54 million.