PARIS, June 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities are undermining the peace process with their actions, Florian Philippot, leader of French political party Les Patriotes, told a TASS correspondent, adding that Paris financing the Kiev regime against this background is unjustifiable.

"Vladimir Zelensky is doing everything to sabotage peace talks: Operation Spiderweb, an attack on the Crimean Bridge, and other actions. That said, Kiev is receiving aid to the tune of 200 million euros from France," Philippot said.

The politician spoke against the continued financing of the Kiev regime. "All of this is going on while fiscal austerity measures of 40 billion euros are being imposed on the French," Philippot added. He said that the French government’s plans to reduce healthcare and other state spending as well as raise some taxes while continuing to provide aid to Ukraine are unacceptable.

The leader of Les Patriotes emphasized that the "French don’t want to allocate any money anymore for war and the corrupt Ukrainian leadership."

Earlier, the French government said that in 2026, Paris intends to provide the Kiev regime with additional 200 million euros to restore infrastructure. Additionally, the French side will continue to assist in strengthening Ukraine’s military-industrial capacities "based on providing financing guarantees in the amount of up to 1.5 billion euros."

Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.

On June 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainian formations had attacked the Crimean Bridge, but it sustained no damage.