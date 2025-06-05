Russia has nothing to discuss with UK on political agenda — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and the United Kingdom currently have no political agenda to discuss, Russia’s Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said.

"We have no political agenda for any visits to Russia. We have nothing to discuss. Today, we are on different sides, both in political and military terms," he said in an interview with the TASS Children project.

He stressed that the United Kingdom is waging a proxy war on Russia. "And they acknowledge this here. A British politician, the leader of the Conservative Party [Kemi Badenoch] has recently put it quite clearly. She said that the West is fighting against Russia by proxy, by Ukraine’s hands. And once they acknowledge this openly - we have been saying this for quite a long time - now we simply have no grounds for a serious political contact," kelin said.