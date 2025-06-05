EU to spend 335 bln euro from Recovery and Resilience Facility on defense — media

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. The European Union has authorized its member countries to redirect 335 billion euro from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which was established to help EU member states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, to finance defense projects.

According to the Politico newspaper, The European Commission has set the deadline for the implementation of this program until August 2026. Countries will be able to be granted access to this fund only after they fulfil a number of requirements.

Initially, back in 2021, RRF funds were supposed to be used to finance climate programs and digital technologies. But since the pandemic, the European Union’s priorities have changed dramatically, the newspaper noted.