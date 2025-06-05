US Treasury Secretary hails launch of bilateral fund with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent lauded the launch of a bilateral fund with Ukraine, the Department of the Treasury said after his meeting with visiting Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko.

"The Secretary emphasized his excitement about the operationalization of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, and emphasized the importance of maintaining positive momentum towards an ongoing and regular cadence of U.S.-Ukraine engagements on this important partnership," it said.

On May 1, the Ukrainian government published the minerals deal with the United States. Many media outlets and Rada lawmakers, after analyzing its provisions, expressed dissatisfaction with its terms, noting that the document means the loss of part of Kiev's economic sovereignty, while it does not include security guarantees, which were discussed so much in Vladimir Zelensky's office.

The parliamentarians were also outraged that the Rada had not been provided with two additional documents mentioned in the text of the main agreement. Nevertheless, on May 8, the Rada ratified it, and on May 12, Zelensky approved the ratification.

After signing the agreement with the United States, Sviridenko said that Kiev would contribute 50% of all income from new rents and new licenses for mining in new areas to a newly created bilateral investment fund. According to her, the United States and Ukraine will have equal votes in overseeing the fund. The deal does not provide for Ukraine's direct debt obligations to the United States. During the first 10 years of operation, the fund will not pay dividends, all its income will be reinvested in Ukraine to produce and process minerals, and develop infrastructure.