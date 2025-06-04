Pope tells Putin dialogue essential to achieve peace in Ukraine

THE VATICAN, June 4. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV noted in his first phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin that dialogue is crucial to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

According to a report by the Holy See’s press service, the conversation paid specific attention to the situation in Ukraine, as well as in other areas of the world.

"The Pope made an appeal for Russia to take a gesture that would favor peace, emphasizing the importance of dialogue to create positive contacts between the parties and seek solutions to the conflict," the Holy See noted. The parties also touched upon the humanitarian situation and the need to facilitate efforts to exchange prisoners.