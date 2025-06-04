Common Christian ground conducive to achieving peace — Pope to Putin

THE VATICAN, June 4. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV noted in his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that common Christian values help to reach peace, the Holy See press service said in a report released after their first phone talk.

The Pope "underlined how shared Christian values can be a light that helps to seek peace, defend life, and pursue genuine religious freedom," according to the report.

The pontiff also conveyed his gratitude to Patriarch Kirill for his good wishes he conveyed to Leo XIV at the beginning of his pontificate.