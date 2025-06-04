Leaders’ meeting on Ukraine possible as a result of diplomatic processes — Turkish party

ANKARA, June 4. /TASS/. Turkey is prepared to host a summit of world leaders as part of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. However, several military and political issues remain unresolved, and preparations for such a high-level meeting are still underway, stated Omer Celik, spokesperson for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"Our president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aims to bring together President Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky, and President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul to facilitate their meeting," Celik explained. "Of course, all parties acknowledge that certain matters still require careful negotiation. These are being addressed by the current delegations, and some issues may later be discussed at the level of foreign ministers or other senior officials. There are complex political and military considerations, as well as questions about how peace can be established. Once these issues are resolved, the negotiations will advance to the level of heads of state," he added. Celik's remarks were broadcast on Turkish television.