Somalia thanks to Russia for writing off significant portion of external debt

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Somalia has expressed its gratitude to Russia for writing off a substantial portion of the country’s external debt. This decision represents a powerful gesture of friendship and solidarity, Speaker of the Senate of Somalia’s Federal Parliament Abdi Hashi Abdullahi said during a plenary session of the Federation Council.

"On behalf of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its people, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Russian Federation for its landmark decision to cancel a significant portion of Somalia’s external debt," he stated.

"This historic act of generosity, a debt write-off totaling $700 mln, not only eases the financial burden on our nation but also serves as a powerful gesture of solidarity and friendship," he emphasized.

According to him, Russia’s decision reaffirms its unwavering commitment to international cooperation, equitable development, and the principles of mutual respect and partnership.