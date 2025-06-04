Rutte threatens 'devastating' response to any attack in Baltic region, other NATO areas

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance views the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea as its areas, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"When it comes to the Baltic region, but this is also true for the Black Sea and for other NATO areas, there is the constant threat of attacks on our critical undersea infrastructure," he said at a news conference.

Rutte warned that NATO’s "reaction will be devastating" when asked if the alliance is prepared for a potential Russian hardcore attack in the Baltic region.