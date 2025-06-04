EU fears complete halt in US support for Kiev — FT

LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. Senior officials within the European Union are increasingly concerned that, in a worst-case scenario, the United States may completely withdraw its support for Ukraine, including ending intelligence sharing and prohibiting European countries from transferring US-made weapons to Kiev, the Financial Times reported.

At present, the EU is engaged in simultaneous negotiations with the United States on three major issues: a trade dispute, NATO defense spending, and the crisis in Ukraine. Officials in Brussels fear that Washington may pressure the EU into making concessions on one of these fronts in exchange for compromises on another.

High-ranking EU officials have discussed what the worst possible outcomes of these negotiations could be in each area. Specifically, they worry that Washington might suspend all support for Kiev, halt the exchange of intelligence, and bar European states from sending American-purchased arms to Ukraine. Trade talks, they fear, could escalate into a full-blown trade war with painful consequences for economic growth. Meanwhile, discord over the sharing of NATO defense costs could lead to a rapid withdrawal of US troops and weaponry from Europe.

Another EU source told the newspaper that tensions are running high across the bloc. While European countries view these three topics as separate, Trump reportedly sees them as involving the same people asking him uncomfortable questions.