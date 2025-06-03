Lee thanks citizens of South Korea for support in presidential election

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Lee Jae-myung, candidate from the leading opposition party, thanked his fellow citizens for supporting him in the presidential election in the Republic of Korea. According to the Central Election Commission, he is leading the vote after half of the ballots have been counted.

"If things keep going this way, I will respectfully accept the people's decision," the Yonhap news agency quoted the former chairman of the Democratic Party as saying. "It would be premature to say anything; the votes are still being counted."

Three leading TV channels predict his victory based on forecasts from analytical models.

"I will do my best to meet the expectations of the people, the responsibility and mission assigned to me. Thank you," Lee said.

South Korean media said the new president will take office when chairman of the Central Election Commission names him the elected president and slams the ceremonial hammer on the plenum of the Central Election Commission.