Lee leads in South Korean presidential election after 20% of ballots counted

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Democratic Party of Korea candidate Lee Jae-myung is three percentage points ahead of main rival Kim Moon-soo in the South Korean presidential polls after 20% of ballots have been counted, according to the Central Election Commission.

Lee has 47.6% of the vote, while his rival from the conservative People Power Party – 44.1%. Over seven million ballots have so far been counted.

Earlier exit polls also projected a Lee win. According to a survey conducted by Hankook Research, Korea Research and Ipsos commissioned by KBS, MBC and SBS TV channels, Lee is projected to get 51.7% of the vote, and Kim – 39.3%.

The turnout in the current elections was 79.4% (35.2 million out of 44.3 million voters).