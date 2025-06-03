Gagauz leader says financial misconduct charges against her not checked by experts

CHISINAU, June 3. /TASS/. Head of Moldova’s Gagauz Autonomy Evghenia Gutsul has dismissed accusations of financial misconduct as unfounded.

"Not a single financial examination has been conducted in relation to our criminal case. But this is absolutely necessary. A lawyer cannot be an economist, bookkeeper, and a criminal prosecutor all at once. There are professionals for that, who must provide their opinion," she told reporters after a court session.

During today’s hearings, Gutsul’s attorneys demanded a financial examination of charges against her. Prosecutors insist that as an official of the Sor opposition party, Gutsul allegedly received around 42 million leu ($2.4 million) from a criminal organization. Her lawyer Serghei Moraru argues that the charges are ungrounded, since back then Gutsul did not hold any administrative or financial positions and was not authorized to make such decisions.

The criminal case against Gutsul has been ongoing for over a year now. Another party official, Svetlana Popan, is named as a defendant along with Gutsul.

Gutsul was detained at Chisinau Airport on March 25 under another criminal case related to the funding of her election campaign in 2023. The arrest was explained by fears that she could flee justice. Gutsul, however, rejects this, cooperates with the investigation and attends all court sessions. She insists that her arrest was orchestrated by the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity. Last year, she was sanctioned by the European Union and the United States.

Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership became strained in 2023 after she won elections in the autonomy and proclaimed a course toward closer relations with Russia, criticizing Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. Moldovan authorities tried to recognized the election in Gagauzia invalid, but the Gagauz parliament sided with Gutsul. Apart from that, a series of grass-roots rallies were held in her support. However, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a document approving Gutsul as a government member, which is required to be done under the country’s laws.