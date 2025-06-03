US border czar says unvetted illegals 'scare the hell out of' him

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The United States could see a major terrorist attack on the scale of 9/11 if the government doesn't "find" and identify illegal immigrants in the country, warned Thomas Homan, appointed by US President Donald Trump to oversee border security and the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

"I’m convinced something’s [like the events of 9/11] coming unless we can find them [immigrants]," he told Fox News in an interview, responding to a question about whether the roughly two million immigrants who crossed the border illegally during the administration of former President Joe Biden presented a terrorist threat to the country.

He emphasized that these individuals had deliberately avoided contact with US border authorities. "They didn't want to be vetted. They didn't want to be fingerprinted," Homan stressed, adding that this situation "scares the hell out of" him.

According to Homan, the government has no idea who these people are, where they came from, or where they are now.

He described the current state of affairs as "the biggest national security vulnerability this country's ever seen" and said the US will be dealing with the consequences of the previous administration’s migration policies "for the next ten years."