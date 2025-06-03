Belarusian President Lukashenko to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on June 4

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said he will meet for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on June 4, Belarusian news agency BelTA reported on Tuesday.

At a meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community in Beijing earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that technological modernization of the manufacturing industry is one of the major issues on the Belarus-China bilateral agenda.

"Tomorrow, we will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discuss the mechanical engineering and technological modernization of certain areas of the manufacturing industry in Belarus," the Belarusian president said.

"I mention this so that you understand: this excellent idea, which is highly necessary for our economy today, is not mine," he continued. "It is the idea of President Xi Jinping, who, as we see, is driving a scientific and technological revolution in mechanical engineering in China."

"I am deeply grateful to my old friend and colleague for involving Belarus in the process of modernization and the establishment of high-level production, which has gained significant momentum in China," the Belarusian leader added.