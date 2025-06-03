Ukrainian officials arrive in Washington for talks — head of Zelensky’s office

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. A Ukrainian delegation that is headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and involves representatives of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has arrived in the US capital for talks on defense and economic issues, Andrey Yermak, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said on Tuesday.

"I arrived as a member of the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yulia Sviridenko. We are also accompanied by representatives from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and [Zelensky's] office," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He announced meetings with representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties and US President Donald Trump's team. He also listed the main issues to be addressed during the talks, including military aid to Kiev and anti-Russian sanctions. The parties will also discuss an agreement on the creation of an investment fund as part of the minerals deal.

Earlier, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing sources, about Yermak's upcoming visit to the United States.

On May 28, The Washington Post reported, citing former US National Security Council official David Schimer, that Kiev could be left without military aid from Washington in the coming months if Trump would not attempt to extend it. According to the newspaper, the US administration is currently not taking any steps to provide military support to Ukraine, which is still receiving the final tranches of military aid approved during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Washington and Kiev inked the mineral resources agreement on April 30. According to media reports, the document does not provide direct security guarantees for Ukraine, but allows future military aid from the United States to be counted as Washington's contribution to a common investment fund.