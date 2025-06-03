UK wants greater role in NATO’s nuclear strategy — agency

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The UK government is seeking to play a bigger role in NATO’s nuclear deterrence strategy amid questions regarding the United States’ commitment to the alliance, Bloomberg said, citing a source.

According to the source, the British government is looking at arming the country with "fighter jets able to fire nuclear weapons as part of plans to boost Britain’s nuclear contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

The UK’s increased investments in its nuclear potential and Europe’s more keen attention to this matter came "in the context of fears of diminished US commitment to provide nuclear deterrence to its allies," the agency quoted William Alberque, senior fellow at the Pacific Forum in Berlin as saying. "It’s to offset the risks of US detachment," he added.

According to earlier reports, London plans to build up its nuclear arsenals and is negotiating the purchase of two US-made F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying B61 bombs. These jets are supposed to strengthen the country’s nuclear deterrence capabilities, currently limited to four Vanguard-type submarines, which are armed with US-made Trident II (D5) ballistic missiles.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that the United Kingdom is increasing its defense spending in order to ensure the combat readiness of its armed forces amid growing tensions in Europe.