Situation in Middle East to escalate if US-Iran talks fail, expert warns

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Iran and the United States are actively seeking opportunities to reach a compromise on Iran's nuclear program. According to Alexander Maryasov, Russia’s former ambassador to Iran, failure in the negotiation process would be tantamount to a surge in tensions across the Middle East.

During a discussion hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club, Maryasov stated, "Currently, the parties - I would say, Iran to a greater extent than the United States - are exploring avenues to achieve mutually acceptable agreements to prevent escalation in the Middle East, if negotiations fail. The failure of talks would not only lead to regional escalation but also embolden Israel, which repeatedly signals its readiness to attack Iranian nuclear facilities. Moreover, such a collapse would undermine the role of President Donald Trump as a peacemaker, a role he seeks to project and consolidate."

Maryasov added that Trump recognizes how reaching a compromise could open significant opportunities for American investment in Iran. "For example, when the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program) was agreed upon, reports indicated that Iran immediately ordered 88 Boeing aircraft from the United States. This demonstrated Iran’s readiness for broad cooperation once sanctions were lifted," he explained.

The former ambassador praised Iran’s diplomatic flexibility and ingenuity. "Iranian officials are showing considerable adaptability and creativity in their search for mutually acceptable solutions," he noted.

He further observed, "The Americans insist that uranium enrichment must cease, claiming that without this, no agreement is possible. Iran, on the other hand, is proposing various options that do not cross their ‘red lines’ but could still lead to partial sanctions relief, the unblocking of Iranian assets abroad, and the lifting of the oil embargo."

Change of approach

Maryasov also highlighted Iran’s renewed willingness to negotiate, citing worsening socio-economic conditions and deteriorating relations with Israel, which could potentially escalate into armed conflict involving the United States.

He pointed to a shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, suggesting that the American leader "has realized the failure of attempts to maximize pressure on Iran."

Furthermore, Maryasov criticized European countries involved in the JCPOA, arguing that they are "playing a destructive role" and have done little to revitalize the deal.

About the negotiations

On May 23, Iran and the U.S. conducted the fifth round of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program in Rome. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, acting as mediator, reported that "certain, but not final, progress" was achieved. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington hope to see positive outcomes in one or two more meetings.