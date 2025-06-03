WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. Proponents of US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement have slammed the Kiev regime’s terror attack on Russian airfields on June 1, because they view Ukraine as the US’ enemy, the Axios portal reported.

For instance, US blogger Rogan O’Handley opined that the Kiev regime attacked Russian airfields because it aimed "to drag America into WW3." Dan Caldwell, former senior adviser to the US secretary of defense, said that the "US should not only distance itself from this attack but end any support that could directly or indirectly enable attacks against Russian strategic nuclear forces." A number of Trump supporters expressed hope that the United States was not involved in planning the terror attack, as in their opinion, strikes deep inside Russia increase the risks of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

The portal noted that MAGA followers have for years seen Vladimir Zelensky "as a 'globalist' puppet and Ukraine as a backwater of corruption," opposing any Ukrainian military operations against Russian forces. According to Axios, "while Trump seeks to present himself as a neutral mediator trying to bring broker peace, large swathes of his base see Ukraine – not Russia – as the enemy."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.