Exit polls suggest Lee Jae-myung to win South Korea’s presidential election

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Former chairman of South Korea's key opposition force, the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung is leading in the country's presidential election, according to exit poll results published by the MBC TV channel.

Pollsters project that Lee Jae-myung will secure 51.7% of the vote, while his main rival, Kim Moon-soo from the ruling People Power Party - 39.3%. Meanwhile, Lee Joon-seok, the presidential candidate of the New Reform Party, is projected to receive 7.7%.

According to the channel, around 80,000 people nationwide took part in the exit poll at 325 polling stations after casting their vote, with a margin of error estimated at 0.8%. KBS, MBC, and SBS commissioned a joint survey conducted by Hankook Research, Korea Research, and Ipsos.

A separate poll commissioned by JTBC also showed Lee Jae-myung in the lead, with 50.6% of respondents saying they voted for him. Kim Moon-soo was supported by 39.4%, while Lee Joon-seok received 7.9%.

According to the latest polls released through June 3, Lee Jae-myung maintained a lead of about 10 percentage points over Kim Moon-soo.