MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has erected an information dome to prevent people from knowing the truth, Ukrainian journalist and political observer Maksim Isaev told TASS.

"The phrase ‘battlefield advances of the Russian Armed Forces’ sounds absolutely foreign to the residents of Ukraine. This is because every day, if not every minute, Ukrainian propaganda is blowing its own trumpet about 'peremoga' (victories) and endless triumphs of Ukrainian troops. They will not allow the average Ukrainian to use their brain and analyze the unfolding events even for a moment," Isaev said.—

"It is not even an ‘iron curtain’ that has dropped around Ukraine, but an ‘iron dome,’ which blocks all media outlets inconvenient for the authorities - TV channels, websites, and even social networks such as VKontakte and Odnoklassniki," Isaev pointed out.

All Ukrainian media outlets have been turned into "tools of disinformation" and merged into a single "national telethon," the journalist added.

Isaev noted that many elderly Ukrainians are not familiar with using the Internet or bypassing blocks using anonymizers and VPN services.

"The Ukrainian authorities are carrying out repression regardless of events at the front. Repression is a core element of the Kiev regime that is silencing all dissent," he concluded.

Maksim Isaev is a pseudonym that the Ukrainian journalist had to adopt due to persecution by the Security Service of Ukraine.