LUXEMBOURG, June 3. /TASS/. The European Union should stop demonizing Russia and launch dialogue with it to discuss the existing problems in a candid manner, Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser told TASS in an interview following his recent visit to Moscow.

"My talks in Moscow showed that not only there can be dialogue with Russia but that it can be held in an open, rational and constructive manner. Instead of demonizing Russia and trying to isolate it, contacts should be sought and a candid discussion of the existing problems be held," he stated.

The sanctions policy has a minor effect only and should be rejected for the sake of a search for solutions through negotiations and compromise, the politician said.

Kartheiser, who heads Luxembourg’s right-wing Alternative Democratic Reform Party, was elected to the European Parliament in 2024. He has consistently called for normalizing relations between the European Union and Russia.

Kartheiser visited Moscow on May 25-28 at the invitation of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament). He held meetings with Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma’s Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Committee (upper house of parliament) on Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.