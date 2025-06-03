Minsk open to dialogue with Trump administration — Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Minsk sees potential for cooperation with the current US administration and is open to dialogue, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ruslan Varankov told TASS, commenting on the release of US national Yury Zenkovich, convicted in Belarus of plotting to seize power.

"It was important for the current US administration to make sure that Mr. Zenkovich, who had duly been found guilty of serious crimes in Belarus, was released. Of course, it was done based on his confession and a request for pardon submitted to the head of state. Here in Belarus, we see potential for interaction with the current US administration and are open to dialogue on all areas of cooperation," he said.

On September 5, 2022, the Minsk Regional Court found lawyer Zenkovich guilty of conspiracy to seize power, sentencing him to 11 years in prison. According to media reports, Zenkovich asked for a presidential pardon in September 2024. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on April 30, 2025, that the Belarusian authorities had released a US national; however, he did not provide the person’s name. CNN, in turn, reported, citing a source, that it was Belarusian opposition politician Yury Zenkovich. Belarusian Presidential Press Secretary Natalya Eismont confirmed later that it was him.