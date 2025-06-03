Top Belarusian diplomat to visit Russia on June 9-10

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Top Belarusian diplomat Maxim Ryzhenkov will make an official visit to Russia on June 9-10, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ruslan Varankov told TASS.

"The Belarusian foreign minister will make an official visit to Russia on Monday and Tuesday next week. He will meet with the Russian foreign minister; a number of other events are also expected to be held," he specified.

When asked about communication between the leaders of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, the diplomat said: "We all know how often the heads of state contact each other. It’s not just about bilateral visits." "Many meetings take place on the sidelines of international forums, in which both parties participate. You see how often our presidents hold phone calls. In short, it’s close, brotherly day-to-day work. The same goes for visits and communication at other levels, which involve prime ministers and heads of government agencies," Varankov added.

The Belarusian capital of Minsk will host the Eurasian Economic Forum on June 26-27. Lukashenko said earlier that many presidents would attend the event. Belarus holds the Eurasian Economic Union’s precedence in 2025.