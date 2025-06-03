EU unlikely to prepare new sanctions on Russia by mid-June — media

BRUSSELS, June 3. /TASS/. European Union countries are unlikely to prepare the 18th package of sanctions on Russia by the G7 summit, set to be held in Canada on June 15-17, the EUObserver online newspaper reported, citing European diplomats.

"We haven't even received legal texts for the 18th package, so agreement in two weeks [for the G7] seems highly ambitious," an EU diplomat said.

According to the media outlet, the US bill that calls for 500% tariffs on all imports from buyers of Russian goods could also damage European countries.

The bill, initiated by US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat of Connecticut), provides for secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners. Earlier, Graham expressed confidence that the US Senate would start working on the document later in the week.