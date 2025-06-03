Next round of US-Iran talks may not happen at all — TV

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The sixth round of nuclear deal talks between Washington and Tehran is very uncertain and may not happen at all, CNN reports, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, Iran considers Washington’s new nuclear deal proposal to be "incoherent and disjointed, very unrealistic, and with excessive demands."

"The fact that the Americans constantly change their positions has so far been the main obstacle to the success of the talks and now makes the work more difficult than ever," a senior Iranian official said.

He pointed out that the US proposal contradicted prior understandings. "The text is clearly in conflict with the latest agreement reached during the fifth round of negotiations," the official noted.

The Axios news website reported earlier that according to the proposal the US had given Tehran, "Iran will have to temporarily reduce its enrichment concentration to 3%." The initiative says that "Iran's underground enrichment facilities will have to become ‘non-operational’ for a period of time agreed by the parties", and "the enrichment activity in Iran's above-ground facilities will temporarily be limited." Iran "would have to halt new research and development on centrifuges" and "would not be allowed to build any new enrichment facilities and must dismantle critical infrastructure for conversion and processing of uranium." According to the offer, the nuclear deal will provide for the creation of a regional enrichment consortium. Besides, the agreement will establish a "strong system for monitoring and verification."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in late May that the country’s nuclear program was implemented only for peaceful purposes; it was transparent and complied with the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA.