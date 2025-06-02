Zelensky says Ukraine has invitation to attend NATO summit

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit scheduled to take place in The Hague at the end of June.

"We had a meeting with the NATO secretary-general. We have been invited to the NATO summit. I think this is important," Zelensky said in a video posted to Telegram.

He said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga will now be talking with his counterparts about "infrastructure and what the results of this summit in The Hague could be." On May 27, Yegor Chernev, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte evaded giving a direct answer to Kiev's request to invite Ukrainian representatives to the summit.

According to some diplomatic sources, NATO headquarters is trying to shorten the duration of the summit and does not want to invite Zelensky in a bid to minimize the risk of potential conflicts with US President Donald Trump. The New York Times previously wrote that Trump is demonstrating an intention to distance himself from the Ukrainian conflict. The newspaper also said Trump is backtracking on commitments to join sanctions against Russia.