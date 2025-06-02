BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert for Germany's Left Party (BSW), has expressed grave concerns over recent developments in Ukraine, asserting that the Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on Russian military facilities are likely intended to undermine ongoing peace negotiations in Istanbul.

"Ukraine’s assaults on Russian nuclear force targets, including terrorist acts against railway infrastructure, are inconceivable without Western support and are clearly designed to derail the peace talks in Istanbul," Dagdelen stated on her social media platform. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that "celebrating or rejoicing is entirely inappropriate, especially given the specter of a potential nuclear response from Russia."

Dagdelen also called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to clarify Germany’s role, demanding answers about the extent of U.S. involvement. "Merz must explain whether the U.S. command center in Wiesbaden played a part in planning or executing these operations, and why he authorized such a reckless escalation of the war during President Zelensky’s visit to Berlin," she insisted.

Earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that Kiev’s regime had launched a terrorist drone attack involving FPV (first-person view) UAVs targeting airfields across several regions, including Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur. The ministry confirmed that defenses successfully repelled attacks in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur, where several aircraft were set ablaze. Fortunately, all fires were extinguished, and no casualties among military or civilian personnel were reported. Authorities also announced the detention of some individuals involved in the attacks.

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to commence Monday afternoon in Istanbul. The Russian delegation, led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. Ukraine’s delegation will again be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The inaugural peace talks in Istanbul took place on May 16 and concluded with agreements on prisoner exchanges - 1,000 for 1,000 - and a mutual commitment to exchange memoranda addressing the crisis. Upon arriving in Istanbul, Medinsky indicated that Russia would present a detailed position on Ukraine’s settlement prospects on June 2. Notably, the draft document from Kiev was leaked to Western media prior to the start of the second round, raising questions about transparency and trust in the process.