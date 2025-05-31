US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports of 50% to take effect on June 4 — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. The increased customs tariffs in the amount of 50% on imports of steel and aluminum to the US will take force on June 4, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

Earlier, speaking in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Trump announced an increase in tariffs on steel imports from 25% to 50%.

"It is my great honor to raise the tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, effective Wednesday, June 4th. Our steel and aluminum industries are coming back like never before," the US president wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier this week the US Court of International Trade blocked the implementation of the US president's decision to impose import tariffs, citing an abuse of presidential powers. The court blocked the retaliatory tariffs on products from 185 countries and regions that Trump announced on April 2, as well as the tariffs previously imposed on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. However, the court ruling does not apply to tariffs on imports of automobiles and auto parts, steel, and aluminum.