Nigerian army neutralizes senior Boko Haram leader

HARARE, May 30. /TASS/. The Nigerian army has killed Amir Abu Fatima, one of the leaders of the country's main terrorist group, Boko Haram, it said on its website.

According to its information, Fatima was eliminated during special operation Hadin Kai (which means unity in the Hausa language) in the Borno State in the northeast of the country near Lake Chad.

"The mission was a carefully planned terrorist leader decapitation operation aimed specifically at taking out Abu Fatima, a high-profile insurgent leader," it said.

Along with Fatima, several other major Boko Haram commanders were neutralized, including those involved in making improvised explosive devices.

Terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) have recently become more active, attacking army and police facilities, abducting people, and detonating bombs in crowded places in northern Nigeria, primarily in the states of Kano and Borno.

Boko Haram has been operating in Nigeria since 2009, later coming to Niger, Chad, and Cameroon. In 2015, the Nigerian army inflicted a major defeat on the group and significantly reduced the territory under its control. In the same year, Boko Haram split off, with some of the militants joining the Islamic State and adopting the name Islamic State in West Africa.