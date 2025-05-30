German foreign minister expects conflict in Ukraine to be resolved via talks

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expects the conflict in Ukraine to be resolved diplomatically.

"From my point of view, it was clear from the very beginning that this war would most likely end through negotiations. Because one thing is true: we could not have expected a full defeat of nuclear Russia. We have now become a little more honest with ourselves here," Vadefulh said in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

When asked "whether Germany is in a state of hybrid war with Russia," he noted that he "would avoid the term ‘war’. But we are no longer in a clear peaceful situation. We need to come at this problem from different angles. And that also means reviewing the legal framework," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled the second round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul for June 2. He said that head of the delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, had handed over to Ukraine a memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the crisis. The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and ended with agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula and the presentation of a vision of a possible future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting.