NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. Commanders and officers of NATO armed forces have praised the Russian troops' ability to swiftly adapt to combat conditions in Ukraine, Bloomberg columnist Marc Champion reported following a conference in London organized by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

"Again and again, I heard something approaching admiration for the speed at which Russian forces have learned and adapted in Ukraine," Champion wrote, summarizing the conference participants' assessment. He quoted NATO defense officials as saying that Russian missile systems, including the Iskander, have become more accurate and difficult to intercept.

According to Western military estimates, the Russian Armed Forces have increased the number of combat units compared to 2022, ramped up the production of weapons and ammunition, and adapted to Western weapons systems such as HIMARS. Particular attention is being paid to the development of drones and electronic warfare, areas in which Russia is ahead of NATO, according to experts.

Conference participants also expressed concern about the readiness of new NATO army corps. For example, while the US 18th Airborne Corps is capable of rapid deployment, it is still adapting to the new conditions of warfare, including the widespread use of drones. Meanwhile, European forces face logistical and infrastructure challenges that could hinder the rapid deployment of troops to the eastern flank.