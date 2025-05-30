Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill at least 70 people in past day

DUBAI, May 30. /TASS/. At least 70 people were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, some 20 people lost their lives in a bombardment of the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. The Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry points out that at least 184 people suffered injuries in the past 24 hours.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israel Defense Forces continues to carry out strikes on the southern part of the Gaza Strip. An overnight attack on refugee tents in the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone near the city of Khan Yunis killed at least three people and left several others injured.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.