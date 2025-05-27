US receives Ukraine’s term sheet for peace deal — Kellogg

NEW YORK, May 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said the US has received from Ukraine a term sheet for settling the conflict with Russia.

"We got that from the Ukrainian side. We need to get that from the Russian side. And then what you do is meld them together, you put them together," he said on Fox News.

According to the Ukraine envoy, another round of talks will happen afterward.

"There is going to be another meeting, and we believe it will probably be in Geneva," he said.

Kellogg said Russia didn’t want to accept Vatican City as a venue of the talks. At some point, Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky could get together for talks, he said.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, present a vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.