Turkey’s top diplomat praises meeting with Lavrov in Moscow as positive

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, as very positive.

"I would like to thank Mr. Lavrov. I was happy to be in Moscow after a year’s break. And we had important talks yesterday. We met with Mr. [President Vladimir] Putin [of Russia]. The visit allowed us to discuss our multifaceted relations," Fidan told reporters following the talks. "And today, we had an opportunity to discuss regional, bilateral and global problems. Those were very positive talks," he said.

According to Turkey’s top diplomat, relations between Turkey and Russia play an important role in ensuring regional stability. "Our leaders maintain strong ties that enable us to develop result-driven bilateral relations. We have very important ties with Russia. <…> We seek to deepen the bilateral relationship," he concluded.