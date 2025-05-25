Trump agrees to postpone introduction of 50% tariffs on EU goods

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has agreed to postpone the introduction of 50% tariffs on exports from the European Union until July 9.

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025," he wrote on the Truth Social network.

The US leader added that "The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly.".